Portuguese / Spanish / English

Morocco confirms participation in military conference in Israel

September 12, 2022 at 5:47 pm | Published in: Africa, Israel, Middle East, Morocco, News
Royal Moroccan Armed Forces take part in the "African Lion" military exercise in the Grier Labouihi region of southeastern Morocco, on June 21, 2022 [FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images]
Royal Moroccan Armed Forces take part in military exercises in the Grier Labouihi region of southeastern Morocco, on June 21, 2022 [FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images]
 September 12, 2022 at 5:47 pm

The Moroccan army on Monday confirmed participation in an international military conference in Israel this week, Anadolu News Agency reports.

A military statement said a delegation, led by Inspector General of the Royal Armed Forces, Lt. Gen. Belkhir El-Farouk, is taking part in the conference in Tel Aviv on 12 – 15 September.

"Participation in this international conference aims to exchange knowledge and expertise between the participating armies," the statement said.

"It will lay the foundations for solid cooperation in the field of multi-dimensional defence and military renewal," it added.

Last week, the Israeli army said dozens of army leaders would take part in the conference, including Arab countries.

In 2020, Israel and Morocco announced the resumption of bilateral diplomatic relations, after their suspension in 2000.

READ: Morocco to build new advanced military base

Categories
AfricaIsraelMiddle EastMoroccoNews
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments