Israel: Shaked to unite with Jewish Home Party in election

Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked signed a deal this morning with the Jewish Home Party, ahead of the November elections, reported the Times of Israel.

Jewish Home leader Yossi Brodny and Shaked agreed to run together under the name Jewish Hope, which will be finalised with approval from Jewish Hope's central committee.

"I am happy that we succeeded in rebuilding a home for right-wing religious Zionism in Israel. We will work to form a stable right-wing coalition," she said in a statement. "We'll work together to form a broad, right-wing and stable government."

Under the terms of the deal, Shaked's Yamina Party will receive the first, third, fifth and sixth spots on the slate and Jewish Hope the second, fourth and seventh.

This comes after she ended her short-lived alliance with the Spirit of Zionism, after she said she would support a narrow coalition led by former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and including far-right MK Itamar Ben-Gvir.

"Today I am returning home to where my heart is. We will rebuild a home for the responsible and pragmatic right-wing and of course for religious Zionism," Shaked wrote on Twitter.

