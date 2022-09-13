Jordanian party calls for probe into prisoner death 

Jordan's Islamic Action Front (IAF) yesterday called on the government to investigate the death of detainee, Zaid Dabash, who had been held in the country's Marka Correctional and Rehabilitation Centre.

The party's demands came following recent reports claiming that Dabash was tortured. "It is of utter urgency and significance for the Jordanian authorities to open a transparent investigation into this incident," Party Chairman, Bassam Freihat, said in a statement, stressing that the authorities should "hold whoever is responsible accountable for Dabash's death."

Freihat added that the investigation should be conducted by "specialists known for their integrity and impartiality."

He stressed that his party "categorically rejecting all kinds of torture and violation of rights and freedoms that take place in the kingdom's detention centres." He went on to describe such acts as a "flagrant violation of all international laws and conventions."

Dabash, 38, was arrested on 3 September by local security forces in Amman's Shmeisani district, before he was transferred to the Marka detention centre the following day.

