Egypt: 3 prisoners die over 48 hours in prison

Three prisoners have died in Egyptian jails over a two day period, with human rights groups calling for investigations into the deaths and conditions they were held in, Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported yesterday.

The paper said Mohmmad Zaki passed away on Saturday in Al Gamassa Prison following the deterioration of his health.

Zaki was sentenced to 15 years in prison after being charged for arson against a court in the city of Ismailiya, east of Egypt.

Hassan Abdullah, 63, passed away in Wadi El-Natrun following a sudden heart attack. He was moved to hospital, but did not survive.

Abddullah's family visited him in prison just days before his death and said he was in good health and he did not complain of any pains.

Shaaban Fuad died in Shebin Al-Kom prison after his health deteriorated while in detention.

The Egyptian Network for Human Rights (ENHR) attributed the deaths to bad detention conditions including overcrowding and the lack of medical care inside prisons and detention centres.

It condemned the unconstitutional and inhumane measures in prisons and detention centres across Egypt and called on the Public Prosecutor to inspect the prisons and detention centres and hold those responsible for the deaths to account for the torture and lack of proper care.

Al Nadeem Centre has documented 732 violations, including 21 deaths, inside Egyptian prisons and detention centres.