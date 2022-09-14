Egypt: woman stabbed in Al-Mansoura

A young woman has been stabbed in the northern Egyptian city of Al-Mansoura, it has been reported. The injury is not believed to be life-threatening. A man has been arrested for the knife attack, said the Ministry of the Interior.

According to the ministry, two young men wounded the young woman in front of passers-by in the street. Apparently, she was in a relationship with one of them and the other "flirted with her", for which she blamed the man with whom she was in a relationship, which angered him, so he attacked her with a knife in his possession.

The two men were arrested after trying to run away. The young woman was taken to hospital where she was treated for a stab wound to the neck.

A recent study by the Edraak Foundation for Development and Equality (EFDE) recorded 813 violent crimes against women and girls in Egypt in 2021, up from 415 in the previous year. At least three young women have been killed in Egypt during the past few months.

Student Naira Ashraf, 21, was stabbed 19 times on 20 June outside the gates of a university in Al-Mansoura almost a year after she refused a marriage proposal. Less than two months after her murder, another student, Salma Bahgat, 20, was stabbed at least 15 times in Zagazig, between Cairo and Al-Mansoura. A colleague was accused of killing her after she refused his marriage proposal. A rejected marriage proposal was also behind the killing two weeks ago of another Egyptian student by her would-be suitor.