Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel kills yet another Palestinian boy in occupied West Bank

September 15, 2022 at 12:44 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Israeli soldiers fire riot-control grenades to ward off Palestinians gathering to protest against the closure of a road near the site of an attack on an Israeli bus east of the Palestinian city of Tubas in the north of the occupied West Bank on September 4, 2022 [Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/AFP via Getty Images]
Israeli soldiers fire riot-control grenades to ward off Palestinians gathering to protest against the closure of a road near the site of an attack on an Israeli bus east of the Palestinian city of Tubas in the north of the occupied West Bank on September 4, 2022 [Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/AFP via Getty Images]
 September 15, 2022 at 12:44 pm

Israeli occupation forces killed yet another Palestinian boy in a dawn raid today. Uday Trad Salah, 17, was killed when Israeli troops stormed the town of Kafr Dan, in the Jenin district, and shot him in the head.

Salah was one of three Palestinians to be shot. He was declared to be dead at the scene. The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that Salah's killing raised the number of Palestinians killed this year by Israel to 149, 34 of whom were in Jenin.

READ: Palestinians and Israeli soldier killed in occupied West Bank

Young Palestinians responded to the army raids and faced live fire, rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas. The occupation forces stormed the homes of the two Palestinians killed yesterday, Ahmed and Abdel Rahman Abed, in Kafr Dan.

In the Hebron governorate, fighting erupted when occupation forces arrested Majd Jaradat, released prisoner Qutaiba Jaradat, and Mamoun and Ahmed Al-Farroukh. Live bullets were fired.

Dozens of Palestinians suffocated in confrontations with the occupation forces at the entrance to Al-Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. The Israeli forces raided the camp and fired rubber-coated metal bullets, sound bombs, and tear gas at Palestinians and into their homes. Many people had to be treated for tear gas inhalation.

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments