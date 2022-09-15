Israel kills yet another Palestinian boy in occupied West Bank

Israeli occupation forces killed yet another Palestinian boy in a dawn raid today. Uday Trad Salah, 17, was killed when Israeli troops stormed the town of Kafr Dan, in the Jenin district, and shot him in the head.

Salah was one of three Palestinians to be shot. He was declared to be dead at the scene. The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that Salah's killing raised the number of Palestinians killed this year by Israel to 149, 34 of whom were in Jenin.

Young Palestinians responded to the army raids and faced live fire, rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas. The occupation forces stormed the homes of the two Palestinians killed yesterday, Ahmed and Abdel Rahman Abed, in Kafr Dan.

In the Hebron governorate, fighting erupted when occupation forces arrested Majd Jaradat, released prisoner Qutaiba Jaradat, and Mamoun and Ahmed Al-Farroukh. Live bullets were fired.

Dozens of Palestinians suffocated in confrontations with the occupation forces at the entrance to Al-Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. The Israeli forces raided the camp and fired rubber-coated metal bullets, sound bombs, and tear gas at Palestinians and into their homes. Many people had to be treated for tear gas inhalation.