20 Palestinians wounded in settler attack on Jerusalem

Extremist Israeli Jewish settlers yesterday attacked Palestinians in Jerusalem's Old City, wounding at least 21 of them, including children, Al-Resalah newspaper reported.

Sources said that children and the elderly were among the wounded who were attacked in the market in the Old City.

Shop owner Sami Salhab said that such attacks happen under the protection of Israeli occupation forces almost everyday.

He said that the settlers raided the market and attacked a group of workers as they were carrying out maintenance works at one of the shops.

As the Palestinians gathered near the shop, the settlers sprayed pepper gas at people in the market, including children.

Meanwhile, 255 extremist Israeli Jews raided Al-Aqsa Mosque yesterday and performed Talmudic rituals.

Settler attacks and raids of Al-Aqsa are expected to increase over the coming days as Jews celebrate Rosh Hashanah – the Jewish New Year – and Yom Kippur.

