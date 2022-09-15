Israel permits raids of Al-Aqsa during Jewish holidays

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid led a security meeting yesterday and agreed to allow settlers to raid Al-Aqsa Mosque during the Jewish holidays, Channel 13 reported.

The meeting was held to assess the security situation during the long season of Jewish holidays this month.

According to Channel 13, attendees decided to allow the Jewish settlers to raid Al-Aqsa Mosque despite their fears that this would escalate Palestinian anger in the occupied territories.

The channel reported a security source saying a ban on raids of Al-Aqsa Mosque "is not currently on the agenda." A source said Israel "must be on alert" throughout this period.

The Israeli occupation army has increased its presence in the West Bank following an increase of Palestinian resistance within the occupation state. The army has stepped up its nightly arrest raids in cities like Jenin and Nablus. However, troops have met with armed Palestinian resistance.

Attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem have also increased. Islamic scholars have called for a quick response to such incidents.

Since the beginning of this year, Israeli soldiers have killed more than 80 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, a sharp increase from 2021. The Chief of Staff, Aviv Kochavi, has blamed the increase in Palestinian resistance in the occupied territory on the PA, which in turn blames Israel.

