Quick response needed to deal with attacks on Al-Aqsa, scholars say

The Palestine Scholars Association said yesterday that increasing plots targeting Al-Aqsa Mosque make it necessary to mobilise support for it.

In the statement, the association stressed on the importance of urgent action to teach the people about the required support and protection of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Jerusalem and Palestine.

The association called for the scholars to hold an urgent meeting to decide what is needed to support Al-Aqsa Mosque and discuss how to put it on top of their agenda, stressing that the dangers facing Al-Aqsa Mosque are "very serious."

The statement comes as right-wing Israelis prepare to carry out a mass raid of the mosque at the end of this month – during the Jewish New Year. Settler groups have said they will pay the transport costs of people wishing to join in storming the Muslim holy site on 26-27 September.

