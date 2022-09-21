Abbas discusses West Bank unrest with Jordan king

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas yesterday met with Jordan's King Abdullah II on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York and discussed the latest developments in the occupied territories.

Abbas expressed his appreciation to Jordan for its consistent positions in advocating for the rights of the Palestinian people in all international forums, Wafa news agency reported.

King Abdullah reiterated that the Palestinian cause is a priority for Jordan and called for maintaining Jordanian-Palestinian coordination on various levels to support the Palestinians in gaining their legitimate rights.

He also highlighted the importance of maintaining and increasing coordination with Arab states and international partners to create a political horizon for the Palestinian cause.

The meeting comes as Israeli occupation forces and the PA escalate their crackdown on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. Scores of Palestinians have been killed as a result of Israel's raids of Palestinian cities.

Yesterday, the PA detained two Palestinian resistance fighters in Nablus prompting wide-scale protests across the city. One of the men had been wanted by the occupation authorities.

The PA security services dealt with the protests violently and killed one protester and wounded several others.

