Turkiye's Erdogan meets Israel's PM

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid discussed the issue of Israeli soldiers captured in Gaza with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly's annual meeting on Tuesday.

A statement issued by Lapid's office said that the issue of the prisoners was brought up in the meeting with Erdogan due to the latter's good relations with Hamas – the Palestinian resistance movement which governs the Gaza Strip.

The meeting between Lapid and Erdogan was the first between an Israeli prime minister and the Turkish leader since 2008.

The meeting came a month after a phone call between the two leaders as they agreed to move forward with the full restoration of ties and to return ambassadors to each other's counties.

