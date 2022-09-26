Regional security requires establishment of Palestinian state, says Saudi FM

The security of the Middle East requires a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian question in accordance with international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, Saudi Arabia's foreign minister has said.

Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud's statements came during his speech at United Nations

General Assembly's 77th session, during which he expressed his country's support for a Palestinian state.

He demanded the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He added that the Middle East is in dire need of concerted efforts in order to establish security and stability and provide a better future that meets people's aspirations for development and prosperity.

READ: The Arab world has failed Palestine, leaving it in limbo