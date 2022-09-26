Portuguese / Spanish / English

Regional security requires establishment of Palestinian state, says Saudi FM

September 26, 2022 at 2:06 pm | Published in: International Organisations, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, UN
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JANUARY 14: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY – MANDATORY CREDIT - "RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY / HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud holds a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (not seen) following their meeting in Moscow, Russia on January 14, 2021. ( Russian Foreign Ministry / Handout - Anadolu Agency )
Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud in Moscow, Russia on January 14, 2021 [Russian Foreign Ministry/Anadolu Agency]
The security of the Middle East requires a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian question in accordance with international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, Saudi Arabia's foreign minister has said.

Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud's statements came during his speech at United Nations

General Assembly's 77th session, during which he expressed his country's support for a Palestinian state.

He demanded the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He added that the Middle East is in dire need of concerted efforts in order to establish security and stability and provide a better future that meets people's aspirations for development and prosperity.

