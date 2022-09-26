Portuguese / Spanish / English

Sudan seizes Yemen boat loaded with weapons in Red Sea

September 26, 2022 at 1:12 pm | Published in: Africa, Middle East, News, Sudan, Yemen
Ships are seen at Saleef port in the western Red Sea Hodeida province, on May 13, 2019. - The United Nations said that a Yemeni rebel withdrawal from key Red Sea ports was proceeding as planned, after the government accused the insurgents of faking the pullout. [AFP via Getty Images]
The Sudanese army announced yesterday that it had seized a Yemeni boat loaded with weapons and ammunition in the Red Sea.

A statement issued by the army spokesperson said members of the Sudanese navy forces on Saturday seized "a boat carrying four Yemeni citizens within the Sudanese territorial waters near the Sabaat Islands".

According to the statement, the boat was loaded with 90 Kalashnikov rifles, 162 boxes of Grinov submachine guns and 182 boxes of various calibres of ammunition, 43 cartons of detonating cord and 45 cartons of explosion-proof fuses.

The statement did not clarify the boat's destination.

For years, Sudanese and Yemeni groups have been smuggling arms, drugs and humans across the Red Sea.

