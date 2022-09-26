Sudan seizes Yemen boat loaded with weapons in Red Sea

The Sudanese army announced yesterday that it had seized a Yemeni boat loaded with weapons and ammunition in the Red Sea.

A statement issued by the army spokesperson said members of the Sudanese navy forces on Saturday seized "a boat carrying four Yemeni citizens within the Sudanese territorial waters near the Sabaat Islands".

According to the statement, the boat was loaded with 90 Kalashnikov rifles, 162 boxes of Grinov submachine guns and 182 boxes of various calibres of ammunition, 43 cartons of detonating cord and 45 cartons of explosion-proof fuses.

The statement did not clarify the boat's destination.

For years, Sudanese and Yemeni groups have been smuggling arms, drugs and humans across the Red Sea.

