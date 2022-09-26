West Bank: charred body of Palestinian man found in Qalqiliya

A murder investigation is underway after the charred body of a young Palestinian male, believed to be in his twenties, was found in Qalqiliya in the northern West Bank this morning. According to the officers who found the body, there were bullet wounds and signs of severe torture on the corpse, which has been taken to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for an autopsy to be carried out.

Arab48 reported police spokesman Louay Irzeigat as saying that the Public Prosecution has started its investigation into the circumstances of the incident. A report apparently reached the police that shooting was heard in a mountainous area between the towns of Kafr Laqif and Hajjah, east of Qalqiliya.

This came after at least 11 Palestinians were injured on Friday when Israeli forces opened fire to disperse an anti-settlement rally in the city, reported Anadolu. Israel has built 164 settlements and 116 so-called settlement "outposts" in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem. Around 650,000 settlers live in the settlements, all of which are illegal under international law.

