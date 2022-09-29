Palestinians injured by Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank

A group of Israeli settlers protected by the Israeli army attacked a house in the occupied West Bank village of Madama yesterday. At least 21 Palestinians were injured during the attack.

Eyewitnesses said that the Jewish settlers attacked the house with stones and sticks. They added that around 20 settlers were involved. It is not known how many Israeli soldiers protected them, but such protection is common in the occupied Palestinian territory.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, the injured residents of the village were transferred to Rafidia Public Hospital. The society added that clashes are ongoing between Palestinian residents and Israeli settlers.

All of Israel's Jewish settlers and the settlements in which they live on stolen Palestinian land are illegal under international law.

