24-hour opening of Israel-Jordan crossing postponed

The opening of the Karameh crossing between Jordan and Israel for operation 24 hours a day, seven days a week, has been postponed, US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides said during a press conference held in Jerusalem yesterday.

The opening of the Karameh crossing (The Allenby/King Hussein Bridge) was postponed from the end of this month to the end of next month, Nides noted, adding that he was informed that the crossing will open around the clock for a trial period starting 24 October.

The White House had announced, during a visit by US President Joe Biden to Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank in mid-July that the crossing would be open around the clock, seven days a week, starting 30 September.

READ: Lebanon expects US mediator offer for maritime border with Israel within days