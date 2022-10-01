Jordan raises price of diesel and kerosene and lowers price of gas for month of October

The Jordanian government announced, on Friday, the adjustment of oil derivatives prices, lowering the price of octane 90 and 95 gasoline by 60 fils ($0.08) and raising the price of diesel and kerosene by 35 fils ($0.05) for October.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, the oil derivatives pricing committee decided to lower the price of octane 90 and 95 gasoline after applying the pricing equation to the price of gasoline according to global prices.

The committee met to determine the local sale price of oil derivatives for the period between 1 and 31 October. During the meeting, they presented world prices for raw oil and oil derivatives for the month of September and compared it to August.

READ: 24-hour opening of Israel-Jordan crossing postponed

On the other hand, the committee decided to raise the prices of diesel and kerosene by 35 fils ($0.05) each, because there is a difference between the current price and the calculated price of about 110 fils ($0.16) per litre. It will follow the policy of gradual raise of prices until the actual price is reached, according to the statement.

This will make the sale price of octane 90 gas for October 925 fils ($1.30) per litre, instead of 985 fils ($1.39), and the octane 95 gas will be 1170 fils per litre ($1.65), instead of 1230 fils ($1.73). Meanwhile, the price of diesel and kerosene will be 825 ($1.16) fils per litre, instead of 790 fils ($1.11).

The committee also decided to keep the price of the gas cannister the same, at 7 JD ($9.87) per cannister.

READ: Israel forces, settlers attacked 15 mosques in West Bank since start of year