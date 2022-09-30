Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel forces, settlers attacked 15 mosques in West Bank since start of year

September 30, 2022 at 5:05 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Palestinians stage a protest against Jewish settlers' raid at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Gaza City, Gaza on September 25, 2022 [Mustafa Hassona - Anadolu Agency]
Israeli occupation forces and right-wing Jewish settlers have attacked 15 mosques since the beginning of the year, Palestinian Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs Hatem Al-Bakri said in a statement yesterday.

Bakri explained that these violations come as part of the occupation's policy aimed at allowing settlers to carry out aggression without restriction, which could push the region into a religious war.

In 2021, the Palestinian Authority documented attacks on more than ten mosques in the West Bank, in addition to dozens of others that resulted from Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

