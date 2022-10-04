Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkiye requests Russia to delay its gas payments until 2024

October 4, 2022
Pipelines [Robin Drayton/Wikipedia]
Turkish officials have asked Russia to delay a portion of Ankara's payments due for natural gas as Turkiye seeks to mitigate economic damage from higher energy prices, Bloomberg reports.

According to the report, Turkiye's state-run energy importer, Botas, is seeking to postpone some of the payments to 2024, due to the currency crisis in the country.

Last month, Botas was permitted to pay 25 per cent of its obligations in rubles rather than dollars.

Turkiye's heavy reliance on imported energy has added to pressure on its currency and budget.

The Turkish lira has depreciated more than 28 per cent against the dollar in 2022.

