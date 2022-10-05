Portuguese / Spanish / English

PA rescues Jewish settlers who entered Nablus by mistake

October 5, 2022 at 2:02 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Israeli settlers, students at the Homesh Yeshiva (religious school), gather in front of a tent at the former settlement of Homesh, west of the West Bank city of Nablus, on December 30, 2021 [MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images]
Israeli settlers in Nablus, on December 30, 2021 [MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images]
 October 5, 2022 at 2:02 pm

The Palestinian Authority's security forces yesterday handed over to Israeli forces two Jewish female settlers and their children after they entered Nablus' Old City in the northern West Bank by mistake and were found and stopped by Palestinian locals, Israeli media reported.

Videos circulated on social media showing dozens of young Palestinian men surrounding a vehicle in which two Israeli settlers and their children were believed to be riding. Following the videos' circulation, the Palestinian Authority vowed to hand over the settlers safely to Israeli occupation forces.

 

 

Illegal Israeli settlers have recently mounted incursions into Nablus and attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank city under the protection of illegal Israeli occupation forces.

This comes amid growing coordination between the Palestinian Authority and the Israeli occupation forces in the area of security, whereby the two sides cooperate in pursuing Palestinians and providing protection for settlers in the occupied West Bank.

