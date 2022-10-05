PA rescues Jewish settlers who entered Nablus by mistake

The Palestinian Authority's security forces yesterday handed over to Israeli forces two Jewish female settlers and their children after they entered Nablus' Old City in the northern West Bank by mistake and were found and stopped by Palestinian locals, Israeli media reported.

Videos circulated on social media showing dozens of young Palestinian men surrounding a vehicle in which two Israeli settlers and their children were believed to be riding. Following the videos' circulation, the Palestinian Authority vowed to hand over the settlers safely to Israeli occupation forces.

عشرات الشبان يحاصرن مركبة يستقلها 4 مستوطنات في نابلس وأجهزة السلطة تتدخل وتسلمهن إلى الاحتلال الإسرائيلي pic.twitter.com/dCzJku2ayq — فلسطين أون لاين (@pl24online) October 4, 2022

عاجل| أجهزة أمن السلطة تستخدم مركبات عسكرية مصفحة لإنقاذ مستوطنين احتجزهم المواطنين في نابلس pic.twitter.com/HZiV7od3KC — فلسطين أون لاين (@pl24online) October 4, 2022

Illegal Israeli settlers have recently mounted incursions into Nablus and attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank city under the protection of illegal Israeli occupation forces.

This comes amid growing coordination between the Palestinian Authority and the Israeli occupation forces in the area of security, whereby the two sides cooperate in pursuing Palestinians and providing protection for settlers in the occupied West Bank.

