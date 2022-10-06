Qatar signs deal with US for security at FIFA World Cup 2022 

Qatar's Ministry of Defence said yesterday that it has signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Defence Department in Washington for US armed forces to contribute towards security at the FIFA World Cup 2022 tournament. The agreement aims to define and organise responsibilities and technical arrangements related to security cooperation, explained the ministry.

Brigadier General Khaled Muhammad Al-Nuaimi, Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee for Security and International Relations signed the deal on behalf of Qatar, while Senior Defence Official and Military Defence Attaché Colonel Timothy Drifki signed on behalf of the US government. The agreement follows the signing of a joint declaration by Qatar and the US regarding the exchange of information related to the FIFA tournament.

Qatar has signed agreements with several countries regarding security arrangements for the World Cup which will kick off next month. They are the UK, France, Turkiye, Pakistan and South Korea, as well as the US. A similar deal has been agreed with the EU.

