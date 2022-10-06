Turkiye names new ambassador to Israel

Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, has appointed a host of new ambassadors and permanent representatives at Turkiye's missions abroad, diplomatic sources said Thursday.

Amid the normalisation of ties between Turkiye and Israel, Sakir Ozkan Torunlar has been named the new Turkish Ambassador to Tel Aviv.

Last week, the Israeli government approved the appointment of Irit Lillian as Israel's new Ambassador to Turkiye.

In August, Turkiye and Israel agreed to restore full diplomatic ties and re-appoint ambassadors and consuls-general after a four-year hiatus.

Additionally, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister, Sedat Onal has been named Turkiye's new Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

Deputy Foreign Minister, Faruk Kaymakci, who is also the Director for EU Affairs at the Ministry, has been named Turkiye's new Permanent Representative to the European Union.

Zeki Levent Gumrukcu, who heads the Ministry's Directorate-General for the Americas, has been named Permanent Representative to NATO, as Ambassador Nurdan Bayraktar Golder has been named Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe.

Koray Ertas, a Special Adviser to Cavusoglu, has been appointed Ambassador in London, while Cagatay Erciyes became the new Ambassador to Athens.

Selcuk Unal, the Ministry's Director-General for Syria, became the new Ambassador to The Hague in the Netherlands, while Nur Sagman was named Turkiye's Ambassador to Dakar, Senegal.

Also, Murat Karagoz, Director-General for Information at the Ministry, was named Ambassador in Lisbon, Portugal, and Erdem Ozan was named Ambassador to Amman, Jordan.

In addition, Hicabi Kirlangic was posted to Tehran, Iran; Metin Feyzioglu to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus; Ibrahim Mete Yagli to Mogadishu, Somalia and Muhammet Hekimoglu to Muscat, Oman.

READ: Turkiye summons Sweden's envoy over 'insulting content' of Erdogan on TV