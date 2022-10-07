Turkiye and Armenia leaders hold historic meeting

Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, met with Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinian, in the normalisation process between Turkiye and Armenia in Prague, Turkish media reports.

According to the report, Erdogan met with Pashinian and Aliyev in Prague, where he attended the European Political Community Summit (EPC).

Azerbaijani President, Ilham Aliyev, joined Erdogan during his meeting with Pashinian.

During this historical meeting, Erdogan gave messages to Pashinian that the talks between the special representatives should be held alternately in Turkiye and Armenia, not in third countries and that the final peace agreement should be signed with Azerbaijan.

