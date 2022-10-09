Iran: State-run live TV hacked by protesters

Iranian state television was hacked Saturday by a hacktivist group while its main news program was being broadcast.

A speech by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the evening news was briefly interrupted with Khamenei's picture, surrounded by flames, next to images of Mahsa Amini and three women who were allegedly killed during protests.

"Women, life, and freedom" could be heard in the video that targeted Khamenei with the words: "join us and stand up."

A hacktivist group, Edalate Ali, which previously carried out cyberattacks against the Iranian government, claimed responsibility for the attack on Twitter.

According to the semi-official ISNA news agency, the broadcast of the evening news was interrupted after it was attacked by a hacker group.

Iranian state television faced a similar cyberattack in January.

Protests continue in Iran concerning the death of Amini, 22, in police custody last month following her detention by the morality police for an alleged violation of the nation's dress code.

