Algeria seeks to solve the housing crisis by delivering 160,000 units

The Algerian government is seeking to solve the housing crisis through several measures, announcing the delivery of 160,000 housing units. According to the Algerian News Agency, the state continues to remove challenges of construction in order to provide decent housing for citizens, by adopting several formulas that take into account the different social characteristics of Algerian families and preserve the social character of the country.

In implementation of the 2022 agenda, and in parallel with the celebration of the 60th anniversary of independence, the delivery of 160,000 housing units of various formats in various regions has begun. Workshops have also been scheduled to establish the National Housing Bank and the National Real Estate Agency and to update the reconstruction law on 1 November.

The head of the National Federation of Real Estate Agencies, Noureddine Manasiri, had confirmed to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed in previous statements that "the era of crazy prices for real estate in Algeria has ended, after the crisis in the market."

"The year 2022 will be life or death, after two years that were characterised by a decline in buying and selling, except for the renewal of some lease contracts, without forgetting that 2019 was also very difficult because it coincided with the period of the popular movement. So, we are talking about three years of real estate stagnation, which is a true real estate bubble."

After the election of Abdelmadjid Tebboune as president in late 2019, he announced an ambitious programme of one million housing units in various formats, 60 per cent of which are dedicated to rural housing, in order to guarantee the right to housing and achieve balance between the various regions of the country. However, real estate experts confirmed that the housing crisis is still ongoing for several reasons, including the high prices of building materials, and the weak purchasing power of citizens.

