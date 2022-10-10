'Hope Turkiye approves our NATO membership,' Finnish PM says

Finnish Prime Minister, Sanna Marin, said that she hopes her country's NATO membership will be approved by Turkiye as soon as possible, Turkish local media reports.

According to the report, Marin said that they discussed the approval process of her country's NATO membership with Erdogan in Prague last week.

"We have always been consistent in our policies when it comes to Turkiye. We negotiated before the (NATO's) Madrid Summit. Now we fulfil those agreements. I hope Turkiye approves our NATO membership as soon as possible," Marin said.

"I think it's important for Finland and Sweden to join NATO at the same time because it's a matter of security in northern Europe," she added.

28 out of the 30 NATO member States have ratified the membership of Sweden and Finland. Only Hungary and Turkiye remain.

