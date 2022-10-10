Israel settler fires live ammunition on Palestinians in East Jerusalem

An Israeli settler fired live ammunition at Palestinians in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Silwan, causing a state of panic among civilians, the Felesteen Online news website reported.

Jerusalemite sources reported that a settler shot Palestinian civilians in the Qaddum Valley in ​​the town, in a move that the sources considered dangerous.

In a related context, the Shu'fat camp in the north-east of Jerusalem has witnessed continuous protests with the Israeli occupation forces, which stormed the camp and fired metal and rubber-coated bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs at Palestinians.

Earlier, the occupation forces stormed the town of Anata in the north-east of Jerusalem and cordoned a mosque in Al-Salam suburb in the town, while Israeli snipers rose to rooftops of houses before the occupation forces seized surveillance cameras footage from several of shops.

A female Israeli soldier was killed and another male soldier injured in a shooting attack that took place Saturday evening at the Shua'fat military checkpoint in Occupied Jerusalem. The operation was followed by violent protests between Palestinians and the Israeli occupation forces, who are still searching for the perpetrator.

READ: Hundreds of Israelis storm Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa complex