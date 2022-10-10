Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel settler fires live ammunition on Palestinians in East Jerusalem

October 10, 2022 at 2:57 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Palestinians hold a protest outside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound after Fanatic Jewish settlers stormed Al-Aqsa mosque compound during Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year in Old City of Jerusalem on September 26, 2022. [Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency]
Palestinians hold a protest outside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound after Fanatic Jewish settlers stormed Al-Aqsa mosque compound during Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year in Old City of Jerusalem on September 26, 2022. [Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency]
 October 10, 2022 at 2:57 pm

An Israeli settler fired live ammunition at Palestinians in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Silwan, causing a state of panic among civilians, the Felesteen Online news website reported.

Jerusalemite sources reported that a settler shot Palestinian civilians in the Qaddum Valley in ​​the town, in a move that the sources considered dangerous.

In a related context, the Shu'fat camp in the north-east of Jerusalem has witnessed continuous protests with the Israeli occupation forces, which stormed the camp and fired metal and rubber-coated bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs at Palestinians.

Earlier, the occupation forces stormed the town of Anata in the north-east of Jerusalem and cordoned a mosque in Al-Salam suburb in the town, while Israeli snipers rose to rooftops of houses before the occupation forces seized surveillance cameras footage from several of shops.

A female Israeli soldier was killed and another male soldier injured in a shooting attack that took place Saturday evening at the Shua'fat military checkpoint in Occupied Jerusalem. The operation was followed by violent protests between Palestinians and the Israeli occupation forces, who are still searching for the perpetrator.

READ: Hundreds of Israelis storm Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa complex

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments