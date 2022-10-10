Qatar receives Typhoon jets to secure skies during World Cup

The Qatar Emiri Air Force yesterday received the No 12 Squadron Typhoon which will help support air security at the FIFA World Cup next month, the Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

The state-run agency added that the No 12 Squadron was established on 24 July 2018 with the aim of enhancing cooperation between the Emiri Air Force and the British Royal Air Force.

القوات الجوية الأميرية تستقبل السرب المشترك 12 لطائرات التايفون#قناhttps://t.co/eDQQW4VgyW pic.twitter.com/1YIiDS7upg — وكالة الأنباء القطرية (@QatarNewsAgency) October 9, 2022

Last August, Qatar launched a squadron of Typhoon aircraft in Britain in the presence of Qatar's Minister of State for Defence Affairs Khalid Al-Attiyah and his UK counterpart Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

The goal of the launch, according to the statement released by the Qatari Ministry of Defence at the time, was for the squadron to start its operations during the FIFA World Cup, which begins next month.

Qatar signs deal with US for security at FIFA World Cup 2022