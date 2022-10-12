Turkiye FM: Only reconciliation between Syria regime, opposition can bring stability

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said yesterday that only "reconciliation" between the Syrian regime of Bashar Al-Assad and the opposition can bring stability in the country.

"It is not possible to achieve stability in Syria without achieving reconciliation between the opposition and the Syrian government," Cavusoglu said in an interview on Turkish TV.

He added that Ankara "must conduct dialogue with the Assad regime in order to achieve that reconciliation".

Regarding Russia's proposal to hold a meeting between the Turkish and Syrian leaders, Cavusoglu said Moscow has not pressured his country to meet with Al-Assad, but has offered friendly proposals in this regard.

He stressed that a meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Bashar Al-Assad is "out of the question" at this stage.

READ: Between Turkiye and Greece,'friendship line' ferry link started