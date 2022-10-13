Hamas calls for protecting Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron

Hamas rejected and condemned the Israeli occupation's closure of the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron for Muslim worshippers.

In a statement, the movement condemned allowing "colonial settlers to defile the mosque and violate its sanctity by holding holiday gatherings inside it," pointing out that "such practices are a flagrant violation of freedom of worship."

"We stress that the Ibrahimi Mosque is a place of worship for Muslims only, and this fact was confirmed by the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 2017, and the colonial settlers have no right to it."

In the statement, Hamas called on the Palestinian people and factions "to continue resisting the violations of the Zionist occupation forces and extremist Jewish settlers."

"We call on the international community and human rights bodies to condemn and criminalise the Israeli violations and support our people, land and Islamic and Christian holy sites."

