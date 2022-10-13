Israel forces, not PA, should go after Palestinian resistance fighters, Israel media says

Israeli occupation forces should go after Palestinian resistance fighters and not commission the Palestinian Authority (PA)'s security forces to do so, Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported Israeli media saying yesterday.

The report highlighted the activity of the Lions' Den (TLD), an armed Palestinian group operating mainly in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus. It appeared in August following the killing by Israel of Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi.

"This group, which is active in Nablus, is responsible for the recent series of attacks,"Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth saying, noting that the group has between 30-50 members.

According to the Israeli daily, these members do not have organisational connections so that "it is difficult to have intelligence that leads to tracing them."

Haaretz said that TLD "has become a major headache for Israel and the Palestinian Authority."

OPINION: Whose side is the PA on?

The leading Israeli newspaper identified the group as "a secular and unorganised cell consisting primarily of young Palestinian men."

"Within weeks, it has become the main driver of the shooting incidents towards Israeli soldiers around Nablus."

Yedioth Ahronoth advised the Israeli occupation army not to depend on the PA's security services to deal with them.