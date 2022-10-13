Qatar Foreign Ministry receives delegation from British House of Lords 

The Qatari Assistant Foreign Minister for Regional Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Khulaifi, received on Wednesday, a delegation from the House of Lords International Relations and Defence Committee, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

According to the statement, Al-Khulaifi discussed with the British delegation, bilateral cooperation and a number of common regional and international issues.

Earlier on Monday, Assistant Under-Secretary for Labour Affairs at Ministry of Labour, Mohammed Hassan Al-Obaidly, received in Doha, Andrew Patrick, the UK's Migration and Modern Slavery Envoy.

The two reviewed aspects of joint cooperation in the field of labour, especially the exchange of expertise and experience in combating human trafficking, resolving labour disputes and occupational health and safety.

On 7 October, British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, spoke on the phone with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and discussed strengthening relations and regional and international issues.

The UK secures 20 per cent of its needs for liquefied natural gas from Qatar.

