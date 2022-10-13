Turkiye rejects EU's 'false allegations' about its policies

The Turkish Foreign Ministry yesterday declared its rejection of the European Union's "false allegations" about its political system and its measures related to fighting terrorism, Anadolu reported.

Commenting on the EU Commission's report on Turkiye for the year 2022, the ministry said: "We completely reject the false allegations of the European Union about our political system, our officials, our judicial decisions and our counter-terrorism steps."

The statement stated that the European Commission's report, published yesterday, revealed once again that the EU "does not have vision related to approaching Turkiye."

In its statement, the Turkish ministry said that the EU report adopted the "double-standard approach" regarding Turkiye, stating it is another example of the EU's "biased" stance towards the Muslim country.

The report, Turkiye said, did not mention the joint action and cooperation against common challenges which are being undertaken.

"We do not accept baseless allegations and unfair criticism, especially those related to political standards, the chapter on the judiciary and basic rights," the statement also said.

On the issue of the Eastern Mediterranean, Aegean Sea and Cyprus, Turkiye said the report "reflected as usual the illegal and extremist Greek and Roman views and ignored the Turkish Cypriots."

