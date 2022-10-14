Saudi Arabia, Nigeria FMs discuss strengthening ties

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan met his Nigerian counterpart, Geoffrey Onyeama, and discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation and coordinating positions on regional and international issues as well as ways to support "international peace and security", the Saudi Foreign Ministry said.

The ministers also attended a meeting of the Saudi-Nigerian Political Consultation Committee, during which they discussed ways to enhance joint cooperation to serve the interests of both countries.

During the committee's previous meetings, the Undersecretary of the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Ahmed Bin Saleh Al-Eyada, said: "There are promising opportunities for cooperation in various fields, including trade, investment and technology."

Saudi Arabia and Nigeria are members of the OPEC+ alliance that leads the global energy market.

