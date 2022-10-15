Latest News
/
Amnesty International urges Lebanon to stop involuntary return of Syria refugees
/
Israeli diplomat calls Saudi Arabia 'unreliable ally', insults Washington
/
Kuwait renews position on ending Israel's occupation of all Palestine lands
/
Erdogan orders work to start on Putin-proposed gas centre
/
Qatar expresses desire to partner in Lebanon oil exploration
/
Liz Truss is following in Trump's footsteps, but more boldly and blindly
/
Somalia marks 5th anniversary of deadliest terror bombing in its history
/
Qatar interested in Eastern Mediterranean oil exploration - Lebanon
/
Turkish firm urges investors to reap opportunities in Libya
/
Biden likely to halt US arms sales to Saudi Arabia amid OPEC row
/
British intelligence knew of Canada's role in trafficking Shamima Begum to Syria
/
Iraq elects president after 1-year stalemate
/
Turkiye parliament adopts 'disinformation' bill
/
EU ministers to discuss Iran drones to Russia, future sanctions
/
Live fire being used by Israel against Palestinian protestors
News
Opinion
Reviews
Features
Publications
Multimedia
More