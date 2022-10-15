Portuguese / Spanish / English

PA violently disperses West Bank Palestinian demonstration

October 15, 2022 at 12:29 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Palestinian protesters clash with Palestinian security forces in Nablus in the occupied West Bank on September 20, 2022. [Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/AFP via Getty Images]
The Palestinian Authority (PA)'s security services violently dispersed a Palestinian demonstration in the West Bank city of Hebron in solidarity with Al-Aqsa Mosque and to protest against burning copies of the Holy Quran.

Safa Press Agency reported sources saying that a large number of the PA security services stopped the demonstration, which started at Al-Hussein Mosque following Friday prayer.

The security services asked the demonstrators to down green flags claiming they were Hamas flags, but the demonstrators refused and continued with the flags, chanting anti-Israeli occupation slogans.

According to Safa, the security services threw gas grenades at the demonstrators and beat them with batons.

The demonstration took place following a call by the Palestinian Islamic Movement Hamas in solidarity with Al-Aqsa Mosque and to condemn the Israeli settlers' burning of copies of the Holy Quran.

