Gaza: Palestinian farmers hope to export olives and olive oil

Palestinian farmers in the Gaza Strip hope to be able to export olives and olive oil to Arab markets following a bumper season this year. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Agriculture in Gaza, the expectation is that the olive crop will be four times greater than last year, at around 45 tons.

"The Palestinians in Gaza will pickle five tons of olives and produce olive oil from 30 tons," explained Deputy Agriculture Minister Ayman Al-Yazouri to Al Resalah. He expressed his hope that farmers will be able to export their produce to Arab markets, noting that Gaza olive oil is pure and among the best in the world.

"We have the most modern oil press machines in Gaza," added Nasr Abu Odeh, who owns the largest such machine in the territory. He too said that the crop is better than last year's.

