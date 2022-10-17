Lebanon won maritime dispute with Israel, claims Hezbollah

Lebanon has won its dispute with Israel over the disputed maritime border, the head of Hezbollah's political council, Ibrahim Amin Al-Sayyed, claimed yesterday.

"Thanks to the resistance and the unified national stance," Al-Sayyed told Russia Today, "Lebanon has won the dispute about the border and its undersea resources without needing to go to war."

Al-Sayyed added that there is a generation in Lebanon which is not only able to "crush the power of the arrogant countries, but has also foiled their wars against the country."

Lebanese President Michel Aoun recently approved a US-mediated maritime border agreement with Israel, describing it as a "historic achievement." The deal was reported last Wednesday to have been approved by the Israeli security cabinet by a large majority, but it is scheduled for a two-week review by the Knesset (parliament) before a final cabinet vote.

