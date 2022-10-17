Turkiye: exports across Middle East and Gulf worth $24.7bn

Turkiye's exports to the Middle East and Gulf countries have increased by 24.8 per cent this year to date, with an estimated value of $24.7 billion, Anadolu has reported. Data was cited from the Turkish Exporters' Assembly.

Iraq imported goods from Turkiye valued at $7.5bn, followed by Israel with $5.1bn and the United Arab Emirates with $2.5bn, explained the same source.

During the first nine months of 2022, Turkish exports to Qatar amounted to $1.8bn, while exports to Saudi Arabia amounted to $420.8 million.

