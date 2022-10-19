Nigeria's Air Peace to start direct flights to Israel 

Nigeria's carrier, Air Peace, has announced that the airline could be launching direct flights to Israel as early as next month.

During a meeting with the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Michael Freeman, and the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Yakubu Pam, this week, Air Peace CEO, Allen Onyema, revealed he is considering a new route from Lagos Airport to Tel Aviv.

The 4,300 km route would see the flight time between the two countries decrease significantly to only six hours, which currently takes longer than 10 hours due to several transfers.

Moreover, Pam noted the drastic reduction in cost with direct flights.

He said, "Having a direct flight to Israel by a Nigerian airline will curtail the issue of high expenditure and reduce abscondment. Our joy is that our own person, a Nigerian, will be the first to have this opportunity to airlift pilgrims directly to Israel."

According to The Eagle Online, he also hinted that the inaugural direct flight from Nigeria to Israel would be launched by the end of November.

In response, the Israeli praised the NCPC Executive Secretary for his excellent leadership style and passion for Pilgrimage. CEO, Allen Onyema, added that, sooner than later, history would be made in Nigeria and noted that Air Peace "is very much eager to conduct direct flight operations to Israel."

