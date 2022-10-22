Israel occupation forces, settlers attack Palestinians across occupied West Bank

Israeli occupation forces on Friday attacked Palestinian demonstrations, while Israeli settlers attacked farmers across the occupied West Bank cities, Al-Resalah newspaper reported.

Following Friday prayers, Palestinians rallied at the Israeli military checkpoints of Huwwara, south of Nablus, and Beit Furik, east of Nablus. They also gathered near the Deir Sharaf crossing, which has been closed for 12 days.

Palestinians protested against the Israeli blockade on the city of Nablus, which has been in place for 12 days and is scheduled, per an Israeli military order, to last until 13 November, 2022.

The Israeli occupation forces attacked Palestinians at the three points where they gathered; some were detained, and three were wounded.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation forces attacked Palestinian paramedics from the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and the Medical Relief Society, who were helping the wounded.

Near Sbeih Mountain, located in the Beita neighbourhood, Palestinians performed Friday prayer and protested against the illegal Israeli settler outpost, Evyatar.

The Israeli occupation forces attacked protesters, and the PRCS said eight Palestinians were wounded, some received field treatment and others were rushed to hospitals in Nablus.

At the same time, a gang of Israeli settlers from the settlement of Yitzhar attacked Palestinian farmers while they were picking olives at their farms.

This coincided with settlers, protected by Israeli occupation forces, storming Qaryout Spring. They broke the locks of the Palestinian facilities built around it and attempted to seize it.

In Qalqilya, the Israeli occupation forces attacked youths who organised protests after performing Friday prayer at Omar Ibn Al-Khattab Mosque to protest against the Israeli settlement in Kafr Qaddum. Several protesters were reported wounded.

Israeli occupation forces protected settlers who attacked Palestinian farmers near the Separation Wall in Hebron. Ahmad Abu Eida, 16, was harmed in the attack and suffered wounds across his body, Palestinian paramedics shared.

Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian motorists at the southern entrance of Hebron, causing a massive traffic jam due to the barricades they placed on the road.

Al-Resalah said that these Israeli attacks are part of the regular aggression on Palestinians who organise weekly anti-settlement protests.

