Israel assassinates senior leader of Lions' Den fighters

The Israeli occupation yesterday assassinated Tamer Kilani, a senior leader of the Lions' Den group, in Nablus.

The Lions' Den mourned Kilani in a statement and described him as "the most active amongst its fighters."

The group said that he was killed by an explosive device fixed to a motorcycle. Adding that the occupation's army "cannot face the Lions' Den's fighters so it is assassinating them."

"We promise to reveal the details of the assassination and also promise Aviv Kochavi… with a damagin response," the statement said in reference to the chief of general staff of the Israeli army.

