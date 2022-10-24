Israel soldiers fire tear gas, concussion bombs at Palestinian girls school

Israeli occupation forces opened fire at a Palestinian girls school in the village of Kharbatha Bani Harith, in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, injuring students and teachers.

Students and staff were evacuated immediately following the Israeli attacks, reported Wafa news agency.

According to Abdeljabbar Injas, the mayor of the village, occupation soldiers raided the village and shot tear gas and concussion bombs directly inside two schools. Dozens of students and staff suffered the after-effects of inhaling the gas.

A number of students and teachers were treated on the scene by Palestinian medics for tear gas inhalation, but none were taken to hospital.

Gunfire towards the schools is common, as is the obstruction of students' access and intimidation, including the deployment of a large number of troops in the surrounding area.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967 and human rights abuses against Palestinians and breaches of international law are daily occurrences.

