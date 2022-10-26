UN: Syria faces 'acute violence' and worst economic crisis

Syria is facing "acute violence", the worst economic crisis since the war began in 2011, UN Special Envoy, Geir Pedersen, told the UN Security Council, AP reports.

According to the report, Pedersen warned the Council on the rapidly spreading cholera outbreak in Syria, as well.

"Cholera is one of the biggest crises, now, in Syria. More than 24,000 suspected cases reported across the country and at least 80 deaths," he said.

Pedersen said the Syrian currency, the pound, "has lost a huge amount of its value which, in turn, saw food and fuel prices jump to even higher record prices". He also pointed out that the economic crisis "will only get worse for the vast majority" as winter approaches and additional funding is urgently needed.

