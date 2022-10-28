Israel expels Palestinian families from their homes in Jordan Valley 

Israeli occupation forces yesterday notified Palestinian families in the occupied Jordan Valley that they would be expeled from their homes to allow for "military exercises" to take place in the area

Moataz Bisharat, the official in charge of the Israeli settlement file in the Tubas governorate and the northern Jordan Valley, told Quds Press that the occupation had notified a number of Palestinian families in the city to leave their homes "from 1-3 November from six in the morning until four in the afternoon."

The families include the "Yasser Mahmoud Abu Al-Kabbash and Sanad Yasser Abu Al-Kabbash" families.

Rights groups have said that the military drills are intended to drive Palestinians out of their homes and out of the occupied Jordan Valley as a whole, which Israel hopes to annex.

