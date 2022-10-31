Despite tension, there are positive moves in Greece-Turkiye ties 

Turkish and Greek officials have said that despite tension between their countries there are positive issues on the agenda, Anadolu reported yesterday.

Discussions held during the Turkish foreign minister's visit to Athens in May last year were "successful", Greece's Deputy Foreign Minister Kostas Fragogiannis said in an interview with Greek daily To Vima yesterday. This, he added, succeeded in creating a channel of communication between politicians and businesses in the two countries.

Following his visit to Athens in 2021, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he discussed the relations comprehensively with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.

"We have now started to work on concrete projects focused on action and cooperation. We have reached a consensus in principle on 25 items," Cavusoglu told reporters at the time.

He also said that relevant institutions in Turkiye and Greece would come together to discuss cooperation from transportation to energy, tourism to the environment, as well as trade and many other fields.

