Jordan temporarily suspends olive oil imports from Palestine

Jordan has decided to temporarily suspend olive oil imports from Palestine, a senior official at the Agriculture Ministry said yesterday.

Assistant Secretary-General for Marketing and Quality at the Ministry of Agriculture, Hazem Al-Samadi, said that importing olive oil from the Palestinian territories "is currently not allowed because we are in the middle of the local oil production season."

Al-Samadi said that every Palestinian family entering Jordan is going to be allowed to bring with them only 32 litres of olive oil from the start of December.

In December 2021, Jordan allowed limited quantities of olive oil from the Palestinian territories; 32 litres for every Palestinian family entering Jordan.

The decision is an effort to protect the Jordanian olive oil market, while providing some support to Palestinian farmers.

