Ethiopia government, Tigray rebels sign cease-fire deal, ending 2-year war

Peace talks between Ethiopia's government and Tigray rebels on Wednesday bore fruits as the two warring sides agreed to a new cease-fire deal, a diplomatic breakthrough two years into a war that has killed thousands of people, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Announcing the development, Olusegun Obasanjo, the High Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, said: "Today is the beginning of a new dawn for Ethiopia, for the Horn of Africa and, indeed, for Africa as a whole. Let me hasten to thank God for this new dawn."

He added that "we are seeing in practice and actualisation what we have tried to achieve for ourselves over the years – African solutions for African problems. We also see in today's peace agreement signing exercise the implementation of Agenda 2063 which embodies silencing the guns in Africa."

Obasanjo, who is a former Nigerian president, added that the two parties in the Ethiopian conflict have formally agreed to the cessation of hostilities as well as to systematically, orderly, smooth and coordinated disarmament, restoration of law and order, restoration of services, unhindered access to humanitarian supplies and protection of civilians especially women, children and other vulnerable groups.

The agreement also takes care of assurance of security for all concerned within and outside Ethiopia.

In a statement, Kenyan President, William Ruto, commended the parties to the Ethiopia peace process for signing the peace agreement.

"The commitment demonstrated by the two parties to the African Union-led peace process aligns with our collective desire for peace and security within our region," Ruto said.

In a report released on 29 October, the UN said that 2.75 million people in Ethiopia are internally displaced and 12.5 million children are in need of humanitarian assistance.

There has been intense fighting in the northern Ethiopian region since a months-long truce was shattered in late August, with reports of mass casualties and other rights violations.

A report released by UN rights experts last month accused both sides of committing abuses that border on war crimes and crimes against humanity.