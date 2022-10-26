Ethiopia-Tigray peace talks begin in South Africa

Peace talks between Ethiopia's government and Tigray rebels to end a devastating conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region began Tuesday in South Africa, according to a presidency spokesman, Anadolu News Agency reports.

South Africa hopes the talks will proceed constructively and result in a successful outcome that leads to lasting peace for all Ethiopians, Vincent Magwenya told reporters.

The African Union-led (AU) talks come weeks after clashes intensified between government forces and Tigray fighters.

The talks are being facilitated by a panel led by former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, who is the AU's High Representative for the Horn of Africa.

Other members are Kenya's former President, Uhuru Kenyatta, and Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, a former deputy President of South Africa.

The talks are expected to end a nearly two-year conflict that has killed thousands and displaced millions more since November 2020.

There has been intense fighting in the northern region since a months-long truce was shattered in late August, with reports of mass casualties and other rights violations.

A report released by UN rights experts last month accused both sides of committing abuses that border on war crimes and crimes against humanity.