NUS president dismissed following 'anti-Semitism' allegation

Britain's National Union of Students (NUS) announced yesterday that it has dismissed its elected president, Shaima Dallali, following an independent code-of-conduct investigation into allegations of anti-Semitism.

"Following the independent King's Counsel-led investigation into allegations of anti-Semitism, specifically into the then president-elect under the NUS Code of Conduct, an independent panel has found that significant breaches of NUS policies have taken place," explained the union. "As per this finding, we have terminated the president's contract. We can assure any interested parties that this process has been incredibly robust and that we can and must trust in the outcome."

The NUS added that it knows that there will be "strong feelings" around this issue. "We urge people to respect the process and refrain from taking part in or perpetuating any abuse, particularly online, towards anyone involved in this matter."

The investigation came after aggressive Zionist groups, including the Union of Jewish Students (UJS), published an open letter expressing concern about a social media post that the 26 year old wrote more than ten years ago. The post in question made reference to a battle that took place in the early 7th century between Muslims and the Jewish inhabitants of Khaybar, an oasis in the Arabian Peninsula. It suggested that the "army of Muhammad" will return to Gaza.

OPINION: Britain is haunted by its violent colonial past

The NUS said Chloe Field, vice-president of higher education, will step up as acting chair of the NUS board and serve as president of the organisation in Dallali's place.

Writing on Twitter, Dallali revealed that she only found out that she had been sacked via a post on the social media platform yesterday, ironically the first day of Islamophobia Awareness Month. "That is unacceptable," she insisted.

Dallali, 27, was born to a Tunisian father and a Sudanese mother. She came to Britain in 2000 and studied at the City University of London, obtaining a Master's degree in Law.

The Muslim Council of Britain described Dallali's dismissal as "deeply troubling". She had been subjected to a "deluge of Islamophobic abuse", added the umbrella organisation. "Many Muslim students fear the Islamophobia they face on campus. This decision will only heighten those fears and raise questions about their place within the NUS. They are owed an explanation."